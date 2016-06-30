Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 30, 2016 | 2:15pm EDT

Running the Palio di Siena

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jockey Elias Mannucci of "Istrice" (Porcupine) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 8
A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
A drummer dressed in a traditional costume is seen before the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 8
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 8
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The horse of the "Nicchio" (Shell) parish is escorted by its groom as they arrives for the first practice in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 8
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 8
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
The horse of the "Lupa" (Wolf) parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 8
Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Jockey Luigi Bruschelli of "Drago" (Dragon) parish rides his horse during the first practice for the Palio horse race in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 8
Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
Del Mangia tower is seen in Del Campo square in Siena, Italy June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Military precision

Military precision

Next Slideshows

Military precision

Military precision

Soldiers undergoing rigorous inspections ahead of parades and ceremonies.

Jun 28 2016
Landmark Stonewall Inn

Landmark Stonewall Inn

The Stonewall Inn, a New York City bar widely recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. gay rights movement, was granted historic landmark status by city...

Jun 27 2016
Euro fanatics

Euro fanatics

Fans find jubilation, heartbreak and violence on the sidelines at the Euro 2016 championship.

Jun 22 2016
Refugees Got Talent

Refugees Got Talent

Young Syrians dazzle on stage at a Refugees Got Talent competition organized by UNHCR at a refugee camp in Iraq.

Jun 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast