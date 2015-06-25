Running the Supreme Court
Interns with media organizations run with the decision upholding the Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A news assistant runs copies of court rulings to his fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A television news assistant runs to his co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. Over the next week, the court will release its decisions on some of...more
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
CNN intern Jessica McHugh runs with the results of the Supreme Court case on the police right to search cellphones outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Television news assistants run to their co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant runs copies of court rulings to her fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man in a pink tank top runs with the printed copy of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), outside the court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reporters run from the courthouse with paper copies of the U.S. Supreme Court decision for the Hobby Lobby, in Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant (in coat and tie, walking towards camera) runs copies of court rulings to his fellow reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television news assistant (C) runs to his co-workers with printed copies of U.S. Supreme Court decisions as soon as they are released at the court building in Washington June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Violence in Rio
Rising unemployment, low police morale and a growing sense of hopelessness among Rio's poor are contributing to greater crime ahead of the upcoming Olympics.
Framing Manhattan
Viewing New York's skyline through the four seasons.
Night of San Juan
Fires are lit throughout Spain on the eve of Saint John as crowds burn objects they no longer want and make wishes as they jump through the flames.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.