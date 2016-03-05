Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch poses for a photograph with his sons Lachlan and James. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Georgia May Jagger (L) and Elizabeth Scarlet Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Musician Bob Geldof (R) and his wife Jeanne Marine (2ndR) arrive with musician Bill Wyman and his wife Suzanne Accosta. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Actor Michael Caine and his wife Shakira. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Comedian Barry Humphries and his wife Lizzie Spender. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, and her husband Charlie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Artist Tracey Emin. REUTERS/Neil Hall
James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Hufschmid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch arrives with his sons Lachlan and Jame. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photographer David Bailey and wife Catherine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jade Jagger. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Elisabeth Murdoch. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Conservative MP Priti Patel. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jerry Hall arrives. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Britain's Secretary for Justice Michael Gove and wife Sarah Vine. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
