Pictures | Mon Aug 8, 2016 | 11:36am EDT

Russia hosts army games

Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
