Russia hosts army games
Kornet-D1 mobile antitank missile complex performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian crew members transport T-80 tanks on a pontoon bridge during the Open Water competition for pontoon bridge units, part of the International Army Games 2016, in the city of Murom, Russia, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
The S-300 air defence system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team perform during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A boy stands on the S-300 air defence mobile missile system during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Mil Mi-28N Night Hunter military helicopter performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Russian servicemen uses binoculars during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Yakovlev Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
MiG-29 jet fighter performs during the International Army Games 2016 at the Ashuluk military polygon outside Astrakhan, Russia, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Azerbaijan, fires at a target during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber performs during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) aerobatic team fly in formation during the International Army Games 2016, in Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A BMP-2 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, operated by a crew from Kazakhstan, drives during a competition of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
T-72 tanks, operated by crews from Kuwait (front) and Nicaragua, drive during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more
Servicemen walk during a competition of the International Army Games 2016 at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tank fires at a target on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Kuwait, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A T-72 tank, operated by a crew from Russia, drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2016, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Deadly flash floods hit Macedonia
Macedonia declares a state of emergency in its capital Skopje and neighboring districts after at least 21 people were killed in flash floods.
California's Pilot Fire rages
Firefighters battle the Pilot Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Rio Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from the second day of competition at the Rio Games.
Today's Olympic news: Record swims
World records were shattered in the pool on the first night of competition at the Rio Games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.