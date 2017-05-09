Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 9, 2017 | 2:07pm EDT

Russia marks Victory Day

Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks during the 72nd anniversary of the end of World War II on the Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 30
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 30
A woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A woman holds a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin as she takes part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 30
A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A child holds flowers before the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and World War II veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Kramarenko attend the Victory Day reception after the military parade, at the Kremlin. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and World War II veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Kramarenko attend the Victory Day reception after the military parade, at the Kremlin....more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, and World War II veteran, Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Kramarenko attend the Victory Day reception after the military parade, at the Kremlin. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
5 / 30
A Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

A Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A Yars RS-24 intercontinental ballistic missile system. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
6 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 30
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 30
Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Two Russian servicemen sit inside a Buk-M2 missile system. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 30
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev attends the parade. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 30
Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen stand in formation. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 30
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 30
A boy attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A boy attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A boy attends the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 30
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 30
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 30
Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile systems. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile systems. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Two Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile systems. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
16 / 30
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
17 / 30
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
18 / 30
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
People carry flags and pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 30
Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian artillery fire in salute. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
20 / 30
Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicewomen march. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
21 / 30
A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A Russian army band plays. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 30
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 30
Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen stand. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
24 / 30
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen parade with tanks. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
25 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the Victory Day military parade. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
26 / 30
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
27 / 30
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian servicemen march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
28 / 30
Russian Navy cadets march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Russian Navy cadets march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian Navy cadets march. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
29 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Victory Day military parade. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Next Slideshows

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

May 09 2017
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and...

May 09 2017
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...

May 08 2017
Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...

May 08 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast