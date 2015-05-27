Russia on the border

A military convoy is seen parked near a field outside the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova said the information came from the mother of a serviceman stationed in the town of Totskoye, in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. Melnikova said the serviceman heard from commanders that "they are going to be transferred to Rostov region after May 20 and then to Ukraine. They signed papers about non-disclosure of information and about acting voluntarily. "Of course it was an order. How could it be voluntarily? They are servicemen," said Melnikova, who runs the Moscow-based Alliance of Soldiers' Mothers Committees. Her account could not be independently verified by Reuters. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

