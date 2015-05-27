Russia on the border
Tanks are seen on a freight train shortly after its arrival at a railway station, with people walking in the foreground, in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015....more
A tank drives along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Many of the vehicles have number plates and identifying marks removed whilst many of the servicemen had taken insignia off their fatigues. As such, they match...more
A picture shows a military convoy on the road side of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. The scene at the base on the Kuzminsky firing range, around 50 km (30 miles) from the border, offers some of the clearest evidence to...more
A goat walks in a field during military exercises at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. Earlier this month, NATO military commander General Philip Breedlove...more
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train platforms in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 23, 2015. Russia denies that its military is involved in the conflict in Ukraine's east, where Moscow-backed...more
Multiple launch rocket systems and military trucks are seen on freight train flatcars in the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 25, 2015. The sign reads, "Dangerous! Railway is not a place for games!" Russia's defense ministry said it had...more
Men wearing military uniforms ride atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. Asked by Reuters if large numbers...more
Men wearing military uniforms stand next to self-propelled howitzers and armored personnel carrier during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 25, 2015. The...more
A woman with a boy looks at a tank as it drives through the settlement Khutor Chkalova on its way to the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 26, 2015. The amount of military...more
Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 24, 2015. Over the course of fours days starting on Saturday, Reuters saw four goods trains with military vehicles and troops arriving at a rail station in the...more
Vehicles are parked outside a camp at the Russian military training ground 'Kuzminsky' near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Rostov region, Russia, May 23, 2015. A large section of dirt road leading across the steppe from the Kuzminsky range to...more
Men wearing military uniforms ride atop armored personnel carriers during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. The road leads to a quiet border crossing typically only used by local residents. On the other side...more
Trucks transport tanks along a road near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova, a human rights campaigner who works closely with families of Russian servicemen, said she had information that Rostov region was...more
A military convoy is seen parked near a field outside the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Valentina Melnikova said the information came from the mother of a serviceman stationed in the town of Totskoye, in the Orenburg region...more
Men wearing military uniforms stand next to a self-propelled artillery gun during a training session at the Kuzminsky military training ground May 25, 2015. More military hardware trundles into the Matveev Kurgan railway station on goods trains every...more
A truck transports an armored military vehicle near the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. Over the four days, trains arrived delivering a total of at least 26 tanks, about 30 Uragan launchers, dozens of trucks as well as several...more
Military vehicles drive along a road at the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015. On two occasions, after the trains had been unloaded, reporters followed the column of...more
A multiple launch rocket system drives past a sign that reads "Stop, people are shooting! Entry forbidden!" at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo in the Rostov region, Russia, May 24, 2015....more
A truck and a multiple launch rocket system travel at the Kuzminsky military training ground near the Russian southern village of Chkalovo May 24, 2015. A former Russian soldier said last year, when he was on active military service, that he...more
Tanks drive along a street of the Russian southern town of Matveev Kurgan, May 26, 2015. "That's a very big firing range. We studied for two weeks, we had a quick course. After that we got the order and went to the border," said the former soldier,...more
