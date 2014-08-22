Russian convoy enters Ukraine
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", as a woman waits for her son who has fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine and is expected to...more
A driver operates a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine while moving towards a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people walking from the territory of Ukraine and crossing the Russian border in the foreground, in Russia's Rostov...more
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine seen nearby, in Russia's Rostov Region,...more
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive before parking at a camp near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, drive in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen through a car window, as it drives in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Donetsk, Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An icon is placed in the cabin of a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside as they drive towards the Ukrainian border near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Cars of the Red Cross and trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" during a control check in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
