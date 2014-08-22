Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 22, 2014 | 10:52am EDT

Russian convoy enters Ukraine

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", as a woman waits for her son who has fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine and is expected to cross the border, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", as a woman waits for her son who has fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine and is expected to...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", as a woman waits for her son who has fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine and is expected to cross the border, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
1 / 15
A driver operates a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine while moving towards a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A driver operates a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine while moving towards a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
A driver operates a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine while moving towards a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
2 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
3 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people walking from the territory of Ukraine and crossing the Russian border in the foreground, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people walking from the territory of Ukraine and crossing the Russian border in the foreground, in Russia's Rostov...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people walking from the territory of Ukraine and crossing the Russian border in the foreground, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
4 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine seen nearby, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine seen nearby, in Russia's Rostov Region,...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk", with people who have fled from fighting in eastern regions of Ukraine seen nearby, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
5 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive before parking at a camp near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive before parking at a camp near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive before parking at a camp near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
6 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, drive in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, drive in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, drive in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
7 / 15
People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
People walk past trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
8 / 15
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen through a car window, as it drives in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen through a car window, as it drives in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen through a car window, as it drives in the direction of the Ukrainian border near the town of Donetsk, in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
9 / 15
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
A truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives onto the territory of Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Russia's Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
10 / 15
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Donetsk, Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Donetsk, Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Donetsk, Rostov Region, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
11 / 15
An icon is placed in the cabin of a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

An icon is placed in the cabin of a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
An icon is placed in the cabin of a truck of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine near a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point in Rostov Region August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
12 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside as they drive towards the Ukrainian border near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside as they drive towards the Ukrainian border near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside as they drive towards the Ukrainian border near Donetsk located in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
13 / 15
Cars of the Red Cross and trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" during a control check in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Cars of the Red Cross and trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" during a control check in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Cars of the Red Cross and trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are seen at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" during a control check in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
14 / 15
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Friday, August 22, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at a Russia-Ukraine border crossing point "Donetsk" in Rostov Region, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Next Slideshows

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Liberia quarantines remote villages at the epicenter of the virus, evoking the "plague villages" of medieval Europe.

Aug 21 2014
Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Aug 21 2014
Fury in Ferguson

Fury in Ferguson

The demonstrations in Ferguson and surrounding areas.

Aug 20 2014
Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

Protests continue in the St. Louis suburb over the police shooting of an unarmed teen.

Aug 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast