Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 14, 2014 | 8:32pm EDT

Russian convoy nears Ukraine

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 30
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 30
Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers eat a watermelon beside trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 30
Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine get parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 30
Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Russian servicemen watch a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drive past near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a bridge near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 30
Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near trucks from a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Voronezh August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 30
A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A driver cools down near trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked on the roadside near Millerovo, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 30
Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers gather near a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is seen parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 30
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Trucks of a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine are parked at the military air base outside Voronezh, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine stops along a road in the city of Voronezh August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
24 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
25 / 30
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
Drivers of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine take a rest on a side of a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
26 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
27 / 30
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man takes a picture of a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine that has stopped along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 30
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A man waves while driving one of the trucks in a Russian convoy carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nikita Paukov
Close
29 / 30
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, August 14, 2014
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine drives along a road near the city of Yelets, Russia, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Making an Ebola vaccine

Making an Ebola vaccine

Next Slideshows

Making an Ebola vaccine

Making an Ebola vaccine

A German company uses tobacco plants to produce antibodies for an Ebola vaccine.

Aug 14 2014
On Mount Sinjar

On Mount Sinjar

Among the Yazidi on the arid mountain.

Aug 14 2014
Cuba celebrates Fidel's birthday

Cuba celebrates Fidel's birthday

Cubans young and old mark Fidel Castro's 88th birthday.

Aug 14 2014
Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

Russian convoy heads to Ukraine

A Russian convoy approaches eastern Ukraine.

Aug 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast