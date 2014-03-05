Russian forces in Crimea
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily...more
A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Hope for a green China
Facing public outrage over increasing pollution, China looks to cleaner alternatives to meet its energy needs.
The world's richest billionaires
Bill Gates returns to the top of the Forbes list.
Frozen Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls partially freezes again.
Snowstorms strike again
The latest in a series of powerful winter storms pummel the East Coast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.