Russian forces in Crimea
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier looks at armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man believed to be a Russian serviceman walks as he carries two rocket-propelled grenade launchers while he and his comrades change shifts, near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz...more
Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the gate of a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, after taking control of parts of the base, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry bags and a computer while leaving a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be a Russian serviceman, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk past a horse as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be a Russian servicemen, walk as they change shifts near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard after taking control of a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian servicewoman carries her uniforms while leaving a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen walk past a gate at the military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, gather at a tire assembling shop outside the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes while standing behind the gate of his military base, as an armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard outside a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, stand guard outside a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
