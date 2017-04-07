Russian forces in Syria
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers walk in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Russian soldier walks to a military vehicle in goverment controlled Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers carry their weapons in the Old City of Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers, on armoured vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, August 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Rebel fighters stand in line past Russian soldiers as they wait to evacuate the besieged Waer district in the city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier inspects the damage at a Russian military field hospital after it was shelled by what the Russian Defense Ministry said were Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian military jets are seen at Hmeymim air base, June 2016. REUTERS/Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry
A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Russian soldier stands near a bus carrying people who came back to inspect their homes in government controlled the Hanono housing district in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers stand near food aid being distributed to Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, in the government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, November 2016. The text on the bag, showing Syrian and Russian national flags, reads in Arabic:...more
Russian soldiers and civilians walk along a street in Aleppo, January 2017. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Russian soldier drives a military vehicle in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents look at Russian vehicles in Aleppo, December 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, October 2015. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defense
Russian soldiers gather as rebel fighters and their families evacuate the besieged Waer district in Homs, March 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Russian soldiers, on armored vehicles, patrol a street in Aleppo, February 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
