Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016

Russian jets fly over U.S. ship

A U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. Two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer on Tuesday, the U.S. military said, with one official describing it as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The repeated flights by the Sukhoi SU-24 warplanes, which also flew near the ship a day earlier, were so close they created wake in the water, with 11 passes, the official said. The planes carried no visible weaponry, the official said. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. A Russian KA-27 Helix helicopter also made seven passes around the USS Donald Cook, taking pictures. The nearest Russian territory was about 70 nautical miles away in its enclave of Kaliningrad, which sits between Lithuania and Poland. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. "They tried to raise them (the Russian aircraft) on the radio but they did not answer," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding the U.S. ship was in international waters. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The events were reminiscent of the Cold War, when a series of close calls led to a bilateral agreement aimed at avoiding dangerous interactions at sea that was signed in 1972 by then-Secretary of the Navy John Warner and Soviet Admiral Sergei Gorshkov. REUTERS/US Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The 1972 agreement prohibited "simulated attacks against aircraft or ships, performing aerobatics over ships, or dropping hazardous objects near them." REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
