Russian jets fly over U.S. ship
A U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. Two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S....more
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The repeated flights by the Sukhoi SU-24 warplanes, which also flew near the ship a day earlier, were so close...more
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. A Russian KA-27 Helix helicopter also made seven passes around the USS Donald Cook, taking pictures. The nearest...more
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. "They tried to raise them (the Russian aircraft) on the radio but they did not answer," the official said,...more
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The events were reminiscent of the Cold War, when a series of close calls led to a bilateral agreement aimed at...more
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea. The 1972 agreement prohibited "simulated attacks against aircraft or ships, performing aerobatics over ships, or...more
