Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Law enforcement officers detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A law enforcement officer climbs on a lamp pole to detain opposition supporters during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Opposition supporters move a car to block the road to prevent the van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
An opposition supporter gestures as he blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers line up along a street as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A law enforcement officer detains an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Opposition supporters hold posters and a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in front of a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Vladivostok. The poster on the right reads: Pathetic. Cowardly. Thief. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
An opposition supporter (C) blocks a police van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers detain an opposition supporter during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny waves as he sits inside a police van after after being detained during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A woman argues with law enforcement officers as they block a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Law enforcement officers scuffles with opposition supporters blocking a van transporting detained anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure Alexei Navalny during a rally in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A opposition supporter holds a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a rally in front of a monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Vladivostok. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
