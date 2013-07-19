Russian protest leader freed on bail
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia inside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. A Russian court temporarily released Navalny from custody on Friday, but placed him under travel restrictions, while he awaits the outcome of an appeal against his sentence to five years in jail. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R, centre) talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L, centre) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) reacts as he talks to the media, with his wife Yulia (L) standing nearby, outside a court building in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit in a glass-walled cage during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage as he attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures inside a glass-walled cage, with his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov seen in the background, during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police detain a woman during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Policemen detain a woman on a police truck during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A policeman beats a man who was detained inside a police bus during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Policemen detain people during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (R) and his co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov sit inside a glass-walled cage as they attend a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An Interior Ministry officer removes handcuffs from Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) during a court session in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (C) leaves a glass-walled cage during a court hearing in Kirov, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Riot police block people who gathered to protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman holds a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and walks on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to five years in jail for theft on Thursday, an unexpectedly tough punishment which supporters said proved President Vladimir Putin was a dictator ruling by repression. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man sits on the traffic way during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
People protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Riot police detain a man during a protest against the verdict of a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, in St. Petersburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A riot policeman attempts to detain a man during a protest in St. Petersburg, against a court verdict in Kirov sentencing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People gather to protest against a verdict by a court in Kirov, which sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to five years in jail, near the headquarters of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in central Moscow, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L) is handcuffed and escorted by Interior Ministry officers inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence. REUTERS/Kommersant Photo
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) and his wife Yulia (L) enter a courtroom to attend a hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (back) stands inside a courtroom after the announcement of a verdict in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (L, front) is escorted by an Interior Ministry officer inside a courtroom in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (C) attends a court hearing trial in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny (R) embraces his wife Yulia after the announcement of a verdict inside a court building in Kirov, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
