Pictures | Tue Mar 15, 2016 | 8:15pm EDT

Russian warplanes leave Syria

A Russian military pilot is greeted upon his return from Syria to a home airbase during a welcoming ceremony in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Russian and Syrian servicemen line up near military jets during a ceremony dedicated to the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria at Hmeymim airbase, Syria, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Vadim Grishankin

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Russian military jets flying from Syria are seen shortly before landing on the runway of an airbase in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Olga Balashova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Participants throw a pilot into the air as they gather to welcome Russian military jets upon their arrival from Syria during a ceremony at an airbase in Buturlinovka in Voronezh region, Russia, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A boy reacts in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on the Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A boy carries a baby in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A warplane, which activists said belongs to the Russian forces, flies in the sky over the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Defence ministry officials sit under screens with satellite images on display during a briefing in Moscow, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A woman walks past dead men amidst debris at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit an ambulance, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
