Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 1:30pm EDT

Russian World Cup tour

The statue of Mother Homeland at the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The statue of Mother Homeland at the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
The statue of Mother Homeland at the Mamayev Kurgan (Mamayev Hill) World War Two memorial complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. Russia will host the World Cup soccer tournament for FIFA in 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 30
The construction site of the new Pobeda (Victory) Arena soccer stadium in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The construction site of the new Pobeda (Victory) Arena soccer stadium in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
The construction site of the new Pobeda (Victory) Arena soccer stadium in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 30
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a bridge over the Volga river in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view from a helicopter shows a bridge over the Volga river in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
An aerial view from a helicopter shows a bridge over the Volga river in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 30
"The Volga sails" residential complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

"The Volga sails" residential complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
"The Volga sails" residential complex in the city of Volgograd, Russia, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 30
The construction site of a new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The construction site of a new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
The construction site of a new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 30
A general view of the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A general view of the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 30
The construction site of the new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The construction site of the new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
The construction site of the new soccer stadium in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 30
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Men ride a scooter past the Olympic cauldron, as the Fisht soccer stadium is seen in the background, in the Olympic park in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 30
A view of the construction of the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A view of the construction of the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A view of the construction of the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 30
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 30
People walk past the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk past the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
People walk past the Fisht soccer stadium in Sochi, Russia, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 30
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
An aerial view of the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 30
People walk in front of Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk in front of Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People walk in front of Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 30
General view shows the Palace of Agriculture (R) and apartment buildings in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

General view shows the Palace of Agriculture (R) and apartment buildings in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
General view shows the Palace of Agriculture (R) and apartment buildings in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 30
Players changing room is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Players changing room is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Players changing room is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 30
A bath room for players is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A bath room for players is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A bath room for players is seen at the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 30
A man fishes in the river Kazanka next to the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man fishes in the river Kazanka next to the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A man fishes in the river Kazanka next to the Kazan Arena stadium in Kazan, Russia, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 30
Dmitry Svatkovsky, gold medallist in modern pentathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and current deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, shows a model of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Dmitry Svatkovsky, gold medallist in modern pentathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and current deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, shows a model of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. Russia will host the 2018...more

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Dmitry Svatkovsky, gold medallist in modern pentathlon at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and current deputy governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, shows a model of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
18 / 30
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 30
An aerial view of the Alexander Nevsky cathedral in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the Alexander Nevsky cathedral in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of the Alexander Nevsky cathedral in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 30
A tram moves along Rozdestvenskay street in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A tram moves along Rozdestvenskay street in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A tram moves along Rozdestvenskay street in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 30
An aerial view of a bridge across the Oka river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of a bridge across the Oka river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of a bridge across the Oka river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
22 / 30
An aerial view of the staircase connecting the Kremlin with the embankment of the Volga river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the staircase connecting the Kremlin with the embankment of the Volga river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of the staircase connecting the Kremlin with the embankment of the Volga river in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 30
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
24 / 30
A woman works on a flower bed in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman works on a flower bed in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A woman works on a flower bed in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
25 / 30
An aerial view of the construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of the construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
26 / 30
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
27 / 30
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
28 / 30
An aerial view of apartment buildings in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An aerial view of apartment buildings in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
An aerial view of apartment buildings in the town of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
29 / 30
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
A general view of a construction site of the new soccer stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Cycling North Korea

Cycling North Korea

Next Slideshows

Cycling North Korea

Cycling North Korea

North Korea has installed bike lanes on major thoroughfares running through Pyongyang in an apparent bid to cut down on pedestrian accidents.

Jul 15 2015
Bastille Day

Bastille Day

France marks its National Day and commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution.

Jul 15 2015
From Mockingbird to Watchman

From Mockingbird to Watchman

Harper Lee's new book, Go Set a Watchman, has set a record as the most pre-ordered book on Amazon.com.

Jul 14 2015
Mine clearing rats

Mine clearing rats

Gambian pouched rats are used in Tanzania to help clear mines.

Jul 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast