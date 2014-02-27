Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2014 | 5:55pm EST

Russia's Black Sea port

<p>Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 22
<p>Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 22
<p>Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 22
<p>Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 22
<p>Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 22
<p>Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 22
<p>Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 22
<p>A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 22
<p>Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 22
<p>A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 22
<p>Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 22
<p>Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 22
<p>Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 22
<p>A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, February 27, 2014

A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
14 / 22
<p>Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 22
<p>Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 22
<p>Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 22
<p>Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
18 / 22
<p>Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 22
<p>Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
20 / 22
<p>Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 22
<p>Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia</p>

Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia

Thursday, February 27, 2014

Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
First Lady of fitness

First Lady of fitness

Next Slideshows

First Lady of fitness

First Lady of fitness

Michelle Obama and her campaign against childhood obesity.

Feb 27 2014
Captain returns to Costa Concordia

Captain returns to Costa Concordia

Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia, returns aboard the capsized cruise liner with investigators.

Feb 27 2014
New limb, new life in Syria

New limb, new life in Syria

Resourceful Syrians salvage material to make prostheses for people who have lost limbs in the brutal civil war.

Feb 27 2014
Children and the Pope

Children and the Pope

Pope Francis greeting children.

Feb 26 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast