Russia's Black Sea port
Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia
