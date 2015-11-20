Edition:
Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

A still image taken from video footage shows Russian navy ships launching cruise missiles at targets in Syria, in the Caspian sea. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Russian ground crew member writes the words "For Paris" on a bomb on a Russian military jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A still image taken from video footage shows a Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. Image released November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bomber conducts an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (5th R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (6th R) and armed forces Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (4th R) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conduct an air strike at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Darat Izza in the province of Aleppo, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) attend a meeting on Russian air force's activity in Syria at the national defense control center in Moscow, Russia, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/SPUTNIK/Kremlin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. Still image taken from video footage released November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen inside the remains of a cluster munition that activists say was fired by the Russian air force on Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A civil defense member holds an injured boy inside an ambulance after what activists were were cluster bombs dropped by Russian air force in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Russian ground staff members load a long-range bomber with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria. Frame grab taken from a footage released November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A man comforts a woman whose relatives were killed at a site hit by what activists claim were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Maasran town in the southern part of Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Pilots of the Russian air force salute near a military jet before a sortie at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in the town of Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib province, Syria October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Military jets of the Russian air force during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A military jet of the Russian air force taking off at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
