Russia's bombing campaign in Syria

Residents run though dust in a site damaged by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A frame grab shows what Russia says is an explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on Islamic State armored vehicles and a fuel depot in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Residents ride motorcycles near smoke rising from what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, October 20, 2015. Assad made a surprise visit to Moscow to thank Putin for launching air strikes in Syria. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Russian ground staff members load a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Pilots of the Russian air force salute near a military jet before a sortie at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Smoke rises after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on an Islamic State base in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A man walks on the rubble of a damaged site hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Reef al-Mohandeseen area in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets take off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
An explosion after airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on an ammunition depot to the west of Jubb al-zarus in Hama province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Demonstrators hold a placard and wave Syrian opposition flags as they protest against Russia's military operation in Syria in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Military jets of the Russian air force during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Airstrikes carried out by Russia in the Syrian province of Idlib, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
A pilot of a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet gestures before taking off at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Residents ride a motorcycle in a site damaged by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Smoke rising after air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on militant workshops near Sermania in Idlib province, Syria. Image released October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet is seen on the tarmac at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Russian ground staff members work on a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A pilot of the Russian air force inside the cabin of a military jet during a sortie at an unknown location in Syria. Image released October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Russian ground staff members work on a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A Russian ground staff member loads a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet with weapons at the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets take off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria,October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
