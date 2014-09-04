Russia's French warship delayed
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France September 4, 2014. France will not deliver the first of two helicopter carriers to Russia for now because of...more
Laborers work on the Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors enter the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Russian sailors descend from their Russian navy frigate Smolny at the Saint-Nazaire STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in western France, June 30, 2014. About four hundred Russian sailors arrived in western France for training on...more
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 15, 2014. The Sevastopol is one of two Mistral-class warships ordered by the Russian Navy. ...more
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Sevastopol, named after the naval base in Crimea, is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, western France, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
