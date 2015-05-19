Russia's hockey faux pas

Canada's players celebrate defeating Russia. "When I saw what had happened, I was very upset. In the 29 world championships that I have had the honor of attending, this is the first time I have seen something like this. What the Russian team did was...more

Canada's players celebrate defeating Russia. "When I saw what had happened, I was very upset. In the 29 world championships that I have had the honor of attending, this is the first time I have seen something like this. What the Russian team did was completely out of order," IIHF president Rene Fasel said. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close