Russia's hockey faux pas
Russian players leave the rink after losing their Ice Hockey World Championship final game against Canada at the O2 arena in Prague, Czech Republic May 17, 2015. Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada...more
Team Canada listens to the national anthem during the victory ceremony. Most of Russia's players left the ice straight after Sunday's defeat and headed for the dressing rooms without waiting for the national anthem of Canada to be played, which goes...more
Russia's players shake hands with Canada's player during the victory ceremony. "Once we arrive back home after the world championships we will look into this question and we will get in touch with those in charge at the Russian Ice Hockey...more
Russia's Yegor Yakovlev (L) reacts next to his teammates after losing their game. "The IIHF has its own protocol and some sort of punishment will be handed down," said IIHF president Rene Fasel. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's players celebrate defeating Russia. "When I saw what had happened, I was very upset. In the 29 world championships that I have had the honor of attending, this is the first time I have seen something like this. What the Russian team did was...more
Russia's players shake hands with Canada's players during the victory ceremony. "On the ice during the game, anything can happen -- collisions, fights. However, after its conclusion, respect to the opposition is always necessary," Rene Fasel added....more
Russia's players wave to spectators before leaving the victory ceremony. Canada won their first world championship since 2007 after three quick-fire second-period goals helped the team filled with NHL stars finish the tournament undefeated....more
Russian players leave the rink after losing. The Canadians outshot the defending champions 37-12 and limited opportunities with the kind of defense that led them to gold at the Sochi Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's Jason Spezza (R) celebrates with the trophy after defeating Russia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's players listen to the national anthem during the victory ceremony. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Russia's goaltender Sergei Bobrovski reacts after a goal from Canada. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Russia's Anton Belov (R) challenges Canada's Canada's Sean Couturier. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Canada's head coach Todd McLellan (bottom) looks on in front of supporters of Russia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's Nikolai Kulyomin (R) challenges Canada's Dan Hamhuis. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Russia's Yevgeni Malkin (L) and goaltender Sergei Bobrovski (R) react after a goal from Canada's Nathan MacKinnon. REUTERS/Andre Ringuette/Pool
Russia's goaltender Sergei Bobrovski fails to save a goal from Canada's Claude Giroux (not seen). REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's Cody Eakin (R) celebrates with his teammates Jake Muzzin (L) and Sean Couturier after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's head coach Oleg Znarok (R) talks to his players during their game. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's Sean Couturier (R) talks to Russia's Dmitri Kulikov during their game. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's team leave the rink after defeating Russia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
