Russia's kid cadets

Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get prepared before their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School, instructed by a tenth-grader, take on gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School, instructed by tenth-graders and schoolmasters, march during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Children get their meals during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A boy does physical exercises during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School, instructed by a tenth-grader, learn how to throw a dummy grenade during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community undergo military training at a boot camp set up by the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
A girl stands near a model showing the organization of a gas mask during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a Cossack community at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye in Stavropol region, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get prepared before their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get prepared before their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School board an airplane for a parachute jump at an airdrome in the village of Novomaryevskaya outside the southern city of Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
