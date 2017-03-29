Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 29, 2017 | 10:45am EDT

Russia's kid cadets

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School fires a rifle during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
1 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
2 / 19
Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Boys spar during military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
3 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School disassembles a Kalashnikov assault rifle during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
4 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School take part in combined military training with members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
5 / 19
Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Boys take part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
6 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
7 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School is seen on duty during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
8 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School spar during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
9 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School rest during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
10 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School get their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
11 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School loads his weapon during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
12 / 19
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A student of the General Yermolov Cadet School practices with a punching bag during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
13 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
14 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
15 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School exercise in the morning during military training near a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
16 / 19
A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A boy takes part in military training undergone by students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
17 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School pray before getting their meal during military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
18 / 19
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Students of the General Yermolov Cadet School and members of a local youth military patriotic club undergo military training at a boot camp of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) military patriotic club in the village of Sengileyevskoye outside Stavropol, Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
China from above

China from above

Next Slideshows

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Mar 28 2017
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of...

Mar 28 2017
Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually...

Mar 28 2017
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Mar 28 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast