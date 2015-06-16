Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 16, 2015 | 4:10pm EDT

Russia's military might

A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher (rear) fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher (rear) fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher (rear) fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 9
Russian servicemen maintain a pontoon bridge during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen maintain a pontoon bridge during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Russian servicemen maintain a pontoon bridge during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 9
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Flares are seen as Russian Mi-28 military helicopters fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
3 / 9
Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Russian servicemen fire a gun salute during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 9
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian TOS-1A multiple rocket launcher fires during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 9
Russian servicemen watch Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuti (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian servicemen watch Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuti (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Russian servicemen watch Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuti (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team fly during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 9
A Russian serviceman stands next to tanks and armoured vehicles at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman stands next to tanks and armoured vehicles at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian serviceman stands next to tanks and armoured vehicles at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 9
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Russian serviceman walks past the Buk-1M missile system at the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 9
A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A rocket explodes on target during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Berkeley balcony collapse

Berkeley balcony collapse

Next Slideshows

Berkeley balcony collapse

Berkeley balcony collapse

Five young Irish citizens are killed and at least eight other people injured when an apartment balcony collapses.

Jun 16 2015
Blackhawks win Stanley Cup

Blackhawks win Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks win their third Stanley Cup in six years, with a 2-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six.

Jun 16 2015
The Cuba-U.S. thaw

The Cuba-U.S. thaw

Growing signs of ties between the former Cold War enemies.

Jun 16 2015
Jeb Bush's White House bid

Jeb Bush's White House bid

The former Florida governor becomes the 11th Republican to make a bid for the presidency in 2016.

Jun 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast