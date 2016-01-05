Russia's Syria strike zone

Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group,...more

Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group, spoke of a battery of TOW missile platforms stretching east along the frontline from Kafr Nabuda to the village of Maan. The aim is to stop government forces advancing north from Morek to rebel-held Khan Shaykhoun, both towns on a north-south highway linking the city of Hama to Aleppo and Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

