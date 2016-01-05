Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 10:50am EST

Russia's Syria strike zone

A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A general view shows the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
1 / 20
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
Men ride a motorcycle in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 20
Produce are covered in dust as people inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Produce are covered in dust as people inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Produce are covered in dust as people inspect a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a busy market place in the town of Ariha, in Idlib province, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
3 / 20
A man walks with boys inside a damaged school after it was hit yesterday by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man walks with boys inside a damaged school after it was hit yesterday by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A man walks with boys inside a damaged school after it was hit yesterday by what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 20
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A damaged building hit by what local residents said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill factory is seen in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
5 / 20
A man walks near a damaged truck at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Karf Naseh town, Aleppo countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. This is the only road that connects Islamic State controlled lands to rebel controlled lands, activists said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man walks near a damaged truck at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Karf Naseh town, Aleppo countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. This is the only road that connects Islamic State controlled...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
A man walks near a damaged truck at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Karf Naseh town, Aleppo countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. This is the only road that connects Islamic State controlled lands to rebel controlled lands, activists said. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
6 / 20
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Residents toss belongings from a damaged building from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
7 / 20
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A view shows a site that contained a drinking water well, damaged by what activists said was an airstrike carried out by the Russian air force, in the rebel-controlled area of Al Ghariya village, eastern countryside of Deraa, Syria November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
8 / 20
Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group, spoke of a battery of TOW missile platforms stretching east along the frontline from Kafr Nabuda to the village of Maan. The aim is to stop government forces advancing north from Morek to rebel-held Khan Shaykhoun, both towns on a north-south highway linking the city of Hama to Aleppo and Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Smoke rises after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force on Talat al-Sayyad in the north of Hama province, Syria October 14, 2015. Fares al-Bayoush, a former Syrian army colonel who heads the Fursan al-Haq group, spoke of a battery of TOW missile platforms stretching east along the frontline from Kafr Nabuda to the village of Maan. The aim is to stop government forces advancing north from Morek to rebel-held Khan Shaykhoun, both towns on a north-south highway linking the city of Hama to Aleppo and Idlib. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 20
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Khan al-Sebil, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 20
A man walks near a damaged site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill that provides wheat and grains as aid to residents in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man walks near a damaged site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill that provides wheat and grains as aid to residents in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A man walks near a damaged site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force on a Turkish grain mill that provides wheat and grains as aid to residents in the town of Saraqib, in Idlib province, Syria, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
11 / 20
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A man runs through dust in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 20
Civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Civil defense members and civilians search for survivors under the rubble of a site hit by what activists said were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
Men inspect the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Men inspect the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Men inspect the damage at a camp for internally displaced people after it was hit by what activists said were air strikes carried out last week by the Russian air force, in the town of Kafr Nabuda in Hama province in western Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
14 / 20
A civil denfence member from the demining unit attempts to dismantle unexploded cluster bomblets that activists say were fired by the Russian air force at Maasran town, in the southern province of Idlib, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A civil denfence member from the demining unit attempts to dismantle unexploded cluster bomblets that activists say were fired by the Russian air force at Maasran town, in the southern province of Idlib, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A civil denfence member from the demining unit attempts to dismantle unexploded cluster bomblets that activists say were fired by the Russian air force at Maasran town, in the southern province of Idlib, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 20
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate November 28, 2015....more

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
A general view shows damaged trucks after what activists said were air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, on a parking garage for cargo trucks in al-Dana town, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib Governorate November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 20
A man inspects a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Babila, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man inspects a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Babila, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A man inspects a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Babila, in the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
17 / 20
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People inspect a site hit by what activists were cluster bombs dropped by the Russian air force in Maasran town, in the south of Idlib province, Syria, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 20
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
19 / 20
Residents inspect a damaged site from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Residents inspect a damaged site from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged site from what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Nawa city, Deraa, Syria, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Next Slideshows

Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Behind the scenes on the presidential campaign trail.

Jan 04 2016
Candidate rides

Candidate rides

From campaign buses to private jets, a look at the way the presidential candidates get around on the trail.

Jan 04 2016
Returning to work in San Bernardino

Returning to work in San Bernardino

The office building in San Bernardino where 14 people were massacred last month reopens.

Jan 04 2016
Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

Anger over Shi'ite cleric's execution

The execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia has inflamed protests around the world.

Jan 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast