Russia's victory
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian BMD-4M Sadovnitsa infantry fighting vehicles drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian Mil Mi-26 Halo helicopter flies over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. Russia marks the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe on Saturday with a military parade, showcasing new military hardware at a...more
Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes fly in formation over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
A Russian T-34-85 medium tank from the World War Two period drives during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters and Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes form a number 70 as they fly over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
People hold pictures of World War Two soldiers as they take part in the Immortal Regiment march during the Victory Day celebrations in Barnaul, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
SU-25 military jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
A World War Two veteran arrives to watch the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) greets veterans next to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu after the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Russian S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A general view of the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
SU-25 military jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Chinese Army servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Servicemen march during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Servicemen take part in the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian TOR-M2U tactical surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) listens to Oleg Salyukov, Russia's Army Commander and Victory Parade Commander at the beginning of the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian President Vladimir Putin (background, C), heads of foreign delegations and honorary guests watch soldiers during a wreath laying ceremony at the Unknown Soldier Tomb on the Victory Day in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (front car, L) salutes as he takes part in the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Banner unit soldiers march with flags at the beginning of the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2R) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian ceremonial unit soldiers stand at the beginning of the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. Russia marks the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe on Saturday with a military parade, showcasing new...more
U.S. actor Steven Seagal waits for the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Veterans and a boy wait for the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Snipers take up a position prior to the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian S-400 Triumph/SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile systems drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) delivers a speech as Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stands nearby during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Soviet SU-100 tank destroyers drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. \REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reviews troops during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers drive during the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear strategic bombers fly in formation over the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Russian MIG-29 and SU-25 military jets fly in formation during the Victory Day parade above Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
