Pictures | Tue Jul 1, 2014

Sad fans

USA fan Steve Essex, 26, crouches with a U.S. flag after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A fan of Chile reacts after their team loses to Brazil and is eliminated from the 2014 World Cup, during a public screening on the streets of downtown Santiago June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
USA fan Steve Essex, 26, reacts after the U.S. was defeated by Belgium during a 2014 World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Brazil, at a viewing party in Redondo Beach, California July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Chile's fan reacts after losing their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game against Brazil at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Greek fans react as they watch a live broadcast of Greece's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Costa Rica, in Athens early June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A young Mexican soccer fan cries after the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Netherlands during a public viewing at the Zocalo square in downtown Mexico City June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Fans of Chile react after their team loses to Brazil and is eliminated from the 2014 World Cup, during a public screening on the streets of downtown Santiago June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A soccer fan covers her face with a banner of a South Korean national flag while watching a live television broadcast after their team was defeated by Belgium in their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match, in Seoul June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Portugal fan reacts during the team's Group G World Cup soccer match against Ghana at a public screening in Lisbon June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Japanese soccer fan wipes her tears as Japan loses their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Colombia, at a public viewing event in Tokyo June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Fans react as they watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Italy and Uruguay, in Rome June 24, 2014. Italy lost 1-0. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Spain supporter cries as she watches the team's World Cup match against Netherlands, in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A USA fan perspires as he watches the match between Portugal and the U.S. at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An England fan reacts as he watches his team play against Italy at a bar in central London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Fans of Bosnia cry after watching the match between Bosnia and Nigeria on main square in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
England fans react to their team losing to Uruguay in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A South Korean woman reacts as she watches a live TV broadcast of the match between South Korea and Algeria, in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Spain supporters react as they watch the team's match against Netherlands on a giant screen at a fan park in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Brazilian fans react to a missed goal, as they watch the screening of the match between Brazil and Mexico, at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A USA fan reacts after Portgual scored a second goal at a viewing party in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Brazilian fans react during while watching the match between Brazil and Mexico in Manaus. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A South Korean fan watches their match against Algeria, in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
South Korean fans react as they watch a live TV broadcast of their match against Algeria, in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
England fans react at the end of their team's match against Uruguay at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Belgian supporters react while watching their match against Algeria on a giant screen in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A fan reacts to Brazil's scoreless tie against Mexico in a public viewing area in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A fan of Bosnia and Herzegovina reacts after Argentina scores a goal, at the main square in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Spain supporters react as they watch the team's match against Netherlands on a giant screen at a fan park in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A Brazilian fan reacts while watching the match between Brazil and Mexico, in Manaus. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, July 01, 2014
