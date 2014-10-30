Sad Kansas fans
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the end of the game at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts while watching Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Next Slideshows
World Series ruckus
Revellers take to the streets in San Francisco after the Giants won the World Series.
Giants win World Series
The San Francisco Giants take the pennant.
Prayers to the sun
Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.