Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 30, 2014 | 10:46am EDT

Sad Kansas fans

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the end of the game at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the end of the game at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch the end of the game at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
1 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
2 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
3 / 17
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
4 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
5 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
6 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
7 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
8 / 17
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss during a watch party at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
9 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
10 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
11 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
12 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
13 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
14 / 17
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
Kansas City Royals fans react as they watch Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
15 / 17
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts while watching Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A Kansas City Royals fan reacts while watching Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts while watching Game 7 at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
16 / 17
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Kansas City Royals fan reacts to their team's loss at The Kansas City Power & Light District in Kansas City. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
World Series ruckus

World Series ruckus

Next Slideshows

World Series ruckus

World Series ruckus

Revellers take to the streets in San Francisco after the Giants won the World Series.

Oct 30 2014
Giants win World Series

Giants win World Series

The San Francisco Giants take the pennant.

Oct 30 2014
Prayers to the sun

Prayers to the sun

Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.

Oct 29 2014
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Raqqa: The Islamic State capital

Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.

Oct 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast