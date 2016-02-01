SAG Awards
Leonardo Dicaprio accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Idris Elba sits with his two awards, one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his role in "Luther" and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in "Beasts of No...more
Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brie Larson is hugged by presenter Eddie Redmayne as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Room". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late actor and singer David Bowie is honored during the memorial portion of the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alicia Vikander is interviewed after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Hendricks smiles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(L-R) Dascha Polanco, Emma Myles, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Laura Prepon (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gaby Hoffmann runs down the carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Rico Rodriguez of the comedy series "Modern Family" and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Straight Outta Compton" cast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melora Hardin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sola Bamis of the television drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lori Petty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Marissa Tomei. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Seating placards are pictured during preparations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
Paris Haute Couture
Backstage and Spring/Summer collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel doll house
Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.