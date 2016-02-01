Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 9:25am EST

SAG Awards

Leonardo Dicaprio accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Leonardo Dicaprio accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Leonardo Dicaprio accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 28
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 28
Idris Elba sits with his two awards, one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his role in "Luther" and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in "Beasts of No Nation". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Idris Elba sits with his two awards, one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his role in "Luther" and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in "Beasts of No...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Idris Elba sits with his two awards, one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his role in "Luther" and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in "Beasts of No Nation". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 28
Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 28
Brie Larson is hugged by presenter Eddie Redmayne as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Room". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Brie Larson is hugged by presenter Eddie Redmayne as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Room". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Brie Larson is hugged by presenter Eddie Redmayne as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Room". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 28
The late actor and singer David Bowie is honored during the memorial portion of the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The late actor and singer David Bowie is honored during the memorial portion of the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
The late actor and singer David Bowie is honored during the memorial portion of the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 28
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 28
Actress Alicia Vikander is interviewed after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Alicia Vikander is interviewed after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Alicia Vikander is interviewed after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 28
Actress Christina Hendricks smiles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Christina Hendricks smiles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Christina Hendricks smiles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 28
(L-R) Dascha Polanco, Emma Myles, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Dascha Polanco, Emma Myles, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
(L-R) Dascha Polanco, Emma Myles, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 28
Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 28
Actress Laura Prepon (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Laura Prepon (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Laura Prepon (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 28
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 28
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 28
Actress Gaby Hoffmann runs down the carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Gaby Hoffmann runs down the carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Gaby Hoffmann runs down the carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 28
Actor Rico Rodriguez of the comedy series "Modern Family" and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actor Rico Rodriguez of the comedy series "Modern Family" and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actor Rico Rodriguez of the comedy series "Modern Family" and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 28
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 28
The "Straight Outta Compton" cast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The "Straight Outta Compton" cast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
The "Straight Outta Compton" cast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 28
Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 28
Actress Melora Hardin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Melora Hardin. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Melora Hardin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 28
Actress Sola Bamis of the television drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Sola Bamis of the television drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Sola Bamis of the television drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 28
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 28
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 28
Actress Lori Petty. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Lori Petty. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Lori Petty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 28
Actress Marissa Tomei. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Marissa Tomei. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Marissa Tomei. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 28
Actress Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 28
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 28
Seating placards are pictured during preparations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seating placards are pictured during preparations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Seating placards are pictured during preparations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Celebrity stumpers

Celebrity stumpers

Next Slideshows

Celebrity stumpers

Celebrity stumpers

Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.

Jan 29 2016
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Backstage and Spring/Summer collection highlights from Paris.

Jan 27 2016
Chanel doll house

Chanel doll house

Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jan 26 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

Jan 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast