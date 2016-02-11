Saint Laurent in Hollywood
A model presents a creation from the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Beck, Justin Bieber and Joan Jett watch the Saint Laurent fall collection during a fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Courtney Love poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Jett poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga watches the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elle Fanning poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lenny Kravitz and Justin Bieber greet each other before the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Alba poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Demi Moore poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Milla Jovovich poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elle Fanning poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda and Jessica Alba chat as they arrive for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sylvester Stallone poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen DeGeneres and wife, actress Portia de Rossi, pose as they arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Smith poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gary Oldman poses as he arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
