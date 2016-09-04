Saint Teresa of Calcutta
A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida
Hurricane Hermine tore a path of destruction across Florida, knocking out power for 253,000 customers, flooding low-lying areas and raising concerns about the...
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela
Opposition supporters flood Venezuela's capital Caracas to press for an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.
Kaepernick's protest
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's continuing protest against racial injustice and police brutality.
Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets
Supporters of Dilma Rousseff stage protests as Brazil's first female president is ousted by the Senate during her impeachment.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.