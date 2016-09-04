Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 4, 2016 | 9:20am EDT

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta is seen in the facade of Saint Peter's Basilica during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 19
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, carries a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 19
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A Swiss guard stands guard in Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 19
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Pope Francis blesses with an incense burner as he leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 19
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A general view of Saint Peter's Square as Pope Francis leads a mass for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 19
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A man wears a t-shirt with the image of Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 19
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, arrive to attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 19
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, walk past a large banner of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonization ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 19
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A woman holds a statuette of Mother Teresa outside the Missionaries of Charity building in Kolkata, India, as she was canonised during a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 19
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 19
A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity kisses Pope Francis during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 19
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, reads a breviary before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 19
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns from the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, watch a live broadcast of the canonisation of Mother Teresa at a ceremony held in the Vatican. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 19
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Nuns belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, bow in front of a relic of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
14 / 19
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, prays before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 19
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Swiss Guards stand in front of a tapestry depicting Mother Teresa of Calcutta before a mass, celebrated by Pope Francis, for her canonisation in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
16 / 19
A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
A man takes a photograph of a religious icon of Mother Teresa ahead of her canonisation ceremony, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
17 / 19
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A nun, belonging to the global Missionaries of Charity, holds a child before a mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the canonisation of Mother Teresa of Calcutta in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 19
Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2016
Pope Francis blesses a nun of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity during the audience for workers and volunteers of mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Hurricane Hermine tears through Florida

Hurricane Hermine tore a path of destruction across Florida, knocking out power for 253,000 customers, flooding low-lying areas and raising concerns about the...

Sep 02 2016
Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Anti-Maduro protests hit Venezuela

Opposition supporters flood Venezuela's capital Caracas to press for an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.

Sep 02 2016
Kaepernick's protest

Kaepernick's protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's continuing protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Sep 02 2016
Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

Rousseff supporters hit Brazil's streets

Supporters of Dilma Rousseff stage protests as Brazil's first female president is ousted by the Senate during her impeachment.

Sep 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast