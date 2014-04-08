Salmon truck run
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. Workers moved approximately 420,000 of the 30.4 million Chinook salmon that will be transported to locations downriver due to California's extreme drought. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A chart showing salmon hatcheries and release sites is shown on the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. Salmon are typically released from hatcheries into the Sacramento River and its tributaries between April and June to begin their migration into the Pacific Ocean, where they spend about three years before a small number of survivors begin their upstream run back to the hatcheries to spawn. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fish Culturist Jeff Laurie pushes Chinook salmon smolts towards the pump that will transfer the fish into trucks from the Coleman National Fish Hatchery in Anderson, California March 25, 2014. This year water levels in the Sacramento River and its offshoots - the main passageways for California hatchery-spawned salmon out to sea - have dwindled to dangerously low levels. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Chinook salmon smolts are pumped into a dewatering tower that separates fish from the water at the Coleman National Fish Hatchery in Anderson, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Fish Culturists load Chinook salmon smolts into trucks from the Coleman National Fish Hatchery in Anderson, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Maintenance worker Tim Cates checks the oxygen tanks on the truck that will transport Chinook salmon smolts from the Coleman National Fish Hatchery in Anderson, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Biologists prepare a holding pen for juvenile salmon in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A biologist tosses a bucket after emptying a truck full of juvenile salmon into the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Thousands of juvenile salmon are sent into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A biologist prepares a fish holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Juvenile salmon are seen after being dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A juvenile salmon is seen after being dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Biologists move a fish holding tank into place in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
California Department of Fish and Wildlife environmental scientists take a holding tank of young tagged chinook salmon to release into the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
One of the 100,000 tagged young chinook salmon is seen in a holding tank on a boat in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Some of the 100,000 tagged young chinook salmon are pushed through a tube and into a holding tank on a boat in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
California Department of Fish and Wildlife environmental scientists connect a tube to truck holding 100,000 young tagged chinook salmon in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
