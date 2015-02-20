Salt mine therapy
Boys play basketball in the facilities of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy within a salt mine, as part of their treatment, near the town of Soligorsk, south of Minsk, February 19, 2015. According to the state clinic, more than 7,000...more
Children and their teachers wait before descending into the facilities, February 19, 2015. The mine provides a clean environment that has no allergens and maintains a constant temperature. According to the administration the clinic treats about 3,500...more
A girl reads a book while resting in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities underground, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child looks on upon returning to the surface with others after spending time at the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A teacher exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play table tennis in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children walk in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A boy exercises in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children rest in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths spend time in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children play billiards in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Youths chat amongst themselves as workers walk past in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Children with doctors from the clinic descend into a salt mine, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Workers change a lamp in the facilities, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A nurse of Belarus' Republican Clinic of Speleotherapy speaks on the phone, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Next Slideshows
Makeshift homes of Gaza
Temporary homes are sprouting up amid the rubble of the Gaza Strip.
Carnival around the world
A look at celebrations in countries around the world.
Year of the Sheep
Celebrating the Lunar New Year.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.