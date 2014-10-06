Edition:
Salt of the earth

A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

