Salty travels
A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse
A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse
Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado
Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more
Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more
Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen
A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse
French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana more
A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse
A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov
A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung
Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado
A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol
