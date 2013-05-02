Edition:
Same-sex civil unions in Colorado

<p>Fran (R) and Anna Simon kiss with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. Colorado joined eight states that recognize civil unions or domestic partnerships in lieu of gay marriage, according to the Human Rights Campaign. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Fran (R) and Anna Simon pose with their license and son Jeremy (L) just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon touch heads just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Crystal Martinez (L) and Christina Jackson, waiting for a civil union, kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Tanya Obernyer (L) and Chris Richardson pose for a picture as they wait for a civil union just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Two women waiting for a civil union kiss just before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Two men, both wearing signs that read "he's the groom", hold hands shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Two men kiss shortly after midnight after getting a civil union when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon kiss just after midnight after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (R) in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>A woman puts a ring on the hand of another woman in a civil union ceremony after Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Fran (L) and Anna Simon hug Denver Mayor Michael Hancock after being the first to get a civil union in a ceremony performed by Hancock in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Maria Finley (L) and Sue Fisher are joined in a civil union ceremony by judge Mary Celeste (C), who claimed to be Colorado's first "out" gay judge, just after midnight in Denver May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Scripts for civil union ceremonies are seen before midnight when Colorado's civil union law went into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Jeffrey Maybee and Chris Richardson (L) sit next to Breanna Alexander and Stacy Parrish as they wait for civil unions at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Colleen Mentz (L) and Jeanne Fischetti wait for a civil union at midnight when Colorado's civil union law goes into effect in Denver April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

