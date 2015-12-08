San Bernardino killers

Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. U.S.-born Farook, 28, and his spouse, Malik, a native of Pakistan who...more

Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. U.S.-born Farook, 28, and his spouse, Malik, a native of Pakistan who lived in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, died in a shootout with police hours after a December 2, 2015 attack on a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center social services agency in San Bernardino, California about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/US Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

Close