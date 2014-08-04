Edition:
San Bernardino mudslides

A broken power pole is pictured on a road damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino National Forest community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, August 04, 2014
Workers clear a road damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino National Forest community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Paul McRobbie (L) holds a shovel outside a home that was damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino mountain community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A fire station sign is pictured on a road covered by mud and boulders from a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino National Forest community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Vehicles pass through an area damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino National Forest community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Alex Hancock carries a container of fuel for a generator at his house after a mudflow triggered by flash floods caused damage in the San Bernardino National Forest community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Gene Gerber stands outside his neighbor's home that was damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino mountain community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Residents stand outside a home that was damaged by a mudflow triggered by flash floods in the San Bernardino mountain community of Forest Falls, California August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

