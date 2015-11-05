San Diego shooter
A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene after a gunman had fired at officers with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police and fire personnel at the scene of an active shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents are evacuated at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
SWAT team officers set up their position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tear gas streams from broken windows at the scene of a shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
