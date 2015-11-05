Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 7:40pm EST

San Diego shooter

A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 10
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene after a gunman had fired at officers with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene after a gunman had fired at officers with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene after a gunman had fired at officers with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 10
Police and fire personnel at the scene of an active shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police and fire personnel at the scene of an active shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Police and fire personnel at the scene of an active shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 10
Residents are evacuated at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residents are evacuated at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Residents are evacuated at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 10
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 10
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Tactical teams move into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 10
SWAT team officers set up their position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SWAT team officers set up their position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
SWAT team officers set up their position at the scene of an active shooting with a suspect with a high powered rifle in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 10
Tear gas streams from broken windows at the scene of a shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tear gas streams from broken windows at the scene of a shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Tear gas streams from broken windows at the scene of a shooting in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 10
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A SWAT team officer moves into position at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 10
A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A suspect is taken into custody by police at the scene in the Bankers Hills section of San Diego, California November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Falling from the sky

Falling from the sky

Next Slideshows

Falling from the sky

Falling from the sky

Scenes of parachutists from around the world.

Nov 04 2015
Obama on the move

Obama on the move

The travel logistics behind President Obama.

Nov 04 2015
Canada's new government

Canada's new government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet are sworn in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Nov 04 2015
On Turkey's shores

On Turkey's shores

Refugees wade into the Aegean Sea, packing onto inflatable dinghies in an attempt to reach Europe.

Nov 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast