San Francisco's dog mayor
Frida, a female Chihuahua, rests in the arms of her owner, Dean Clark, outside City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November...more
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Frida, a female Chihuahua (L), and owner Dean Clark walk up a flight of stairs in City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California...more
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is carried into City Hall by owner Dean Clark before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014....more
Microphones are seen in front of Frida, a female Chihuahua, after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (R) greets Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is held by owner Dean Clark, before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco,...more
Dean Clark carries Frida, a female Chihuahua, outside City Hall after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen...more
Dean Clark embraces Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Frida, a female Chihuahua, sits in the Board of Supervisors Chambers with owner Dean Clark (2nd R) before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco,...more
Owner Dean Clark holds Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is patted by a worker before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014....more
(L-R) Supervisor Katy Tang, San Francisco Animal Care and Control Acting Director Miriam Saez, Frida, a female Chihuahua, dog owner Dean Clark and Supervisor Scott Wiener pose for a photograph after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a...more
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is shown next to a special commendation issued by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dean Clark kisses Frida, a female Chihuahua, while waiting for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to issue a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
