Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 18, 2014 | 9:17pm EST

San Francisco's dog mayor

Frida, a female Chihuahua, rests in the arms of her owner, Dean Clark, outside City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Frida, a female Chihuahua, rests in the arms of her owner, Dean Clark, outside City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Frida, a female Chihuahua, rests in the arms of her owner, Dean Clark, outside City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. Frida, a previously unknown female Chihuahua, has won her first political office, being named Mayor of San Francisco for the day as part of a campaign to support the city's animal shelter. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 13
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Dog owner Dean Clark presents Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 13
Frida, a female Chihuahua (L), and owner Dean Clark walk up a flight of stairs in City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Frida, a female Chihuahua (L), and owner Dean Clark walk up a flight of stairs in City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Frida, a female Chihuahua (L), and owner Dean Clark walk up a flight of stairs in City Hall before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 13
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is carried into City Hall by owner Dean Clark before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Frida, a female Chihuahua, is carried into City Hall by owner Dean Clark before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is carried into City Hall by owner Dean Clark before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 13
Microphones are seen in front of Frida, a female Chihuahua, after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Microphones are seen in front of Frida, a female Chihuahua, after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Microphones are seen in front of Frida, a female Chihuahua, after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 13
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (R) greets Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is held by owner Dean Clark, before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (R) greets Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is held by owner Dean Clark, before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee (R) greets Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is held by owner Dean Clark, before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 13
Dean Clark carries Frida, a female Chihuahua, outside City Hall after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Dean Clark carries Frida, a female Chihuahua, outside City Hall after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Dean Clark carries Frida, a female Chihuahua, outside City Hall after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 13
Dean Clark embraces Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Dean Clark embraces Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Dean Clark embraces Frida, a female Chihuahua, as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 13
Frida, a female Chihuahua, sits in the Board of Supervisors Chambers with owner Dean Clark (2nd R) before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Frida, a female Chihuahua, sits in the Board of Supervisors Chambers with owner Dean Clark (2nd R) before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Frida, a female Chihuahua, sits in the Board of Supervisors Chambers with owner Dean Clark (2nd R) before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 13
Owner Dean Clark holds Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is patted by a worker before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Owner Dean Clark holds Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is patted by a worker before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Owner Dean Clark holds Frida, a female Chihuahua, as she is patted by a worker before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issues a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 13
(L-R) Supervisor Katy Tang, San Francisco Animal Care and Control Acting Director Miriam Saez, Frida, a female Chihuahua, dog owner Dean Clark and Supervisor Scott Wiener pose for a photograph after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(L-R) Supervisor Katy Tang, San Francisco Animal Care and Control Acting Director Miriam Saez, Frida, a female Chihuahua, dog owner Dean Clark and Supervisor Scott Wiener pose for a photograph after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
(L-R) Supervisor Katy Tang, San Francisco Animal Care and Control Acting Director Miriam Saez, Frida, a female Chihuahua, dog owner Dean Clark and Supervisor Scott Wiener pose for a photograph after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors issued a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 13
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is shown next to a special commendation issued by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Frida, a female Chihuahua, is shown next to a special commendation issued by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Frida, a female Chihuahua, is shown next to a special commendation issued by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 13
Dean Clark kisses Frida, a female Chihuahua, while waiting for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to issue a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Dean Clark kisses Frida, a female Chihuahua, while waiting for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to issue a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Dean Clark kisses Frida, a female Chihuahua, while waiting for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to issue a special commendation naming Frida "Mayor of San Francisco for a Day" in San Francisco, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Next Slideshows

The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Nov 18 2014
Earth from above

Earth from above

A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.

Nov 17 2014
Regaining confidence

Regaining confidence

Handmade wigs are helping children their self-esteem during cancer treatment.

Nov 17 2014
The money factory

The money factory

How a U.S. one dollar bill is printed.

Nov 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast