Pictures | Wed Dec 5, 2012 | 5:20pm EST

San Francisco's "No" to nude

<p>Rusty Mills, of San Francisco, speaks during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Rusty Mills, of San Francisco, speaks during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Nudists march to city hall during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Nudists march to city hall during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Michael Sundin, of Napa, talks with fellow nudists following a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Michael Sundin, of Napa, talks with fellow nudists following a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>San Francisco Sheriff's Deputies move to cover nudists who removed their clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics dubbed the "Wiener bill," nudity would still be allowed at permitted parades, fairs and festivals, as well as on designated nude beaches. San Francisco last year began requiring nudists to cover their buttocks in public and to wear clothes in restaurants. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

San Francisco Sheriff's Deputies move to cover nudists who removed their clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics...more

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A protester removes her clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

A protester removes her clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>Nudists listen to speakers during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Nudists listen to speakers during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A nude man carries a sign at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A nude man carries a sign at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A man undresses at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A man undresses at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

<p>A man, who identified himself as Ocean, walks nude through Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

A man, who identified himself as Ocean, walks nude through Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 05, 2012

