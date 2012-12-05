San Francisco's "No" to nude
Rusty Mills, of San Francisco, speaks during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Nudists march to city hall during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Michael Sundin, of Napa, talks with fellow nudists following a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
San Francisco Sheriff's Deputies move to cover nudists who removed their clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics...more
A protester removes her clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Nudists listen to speakers during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
A nude man carries a sign at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man undresses at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man, who identified himself as Ocean, walks nude through Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
