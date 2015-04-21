Edition:
San Quentin coders

Prisoner Larry Histon looks at a computer following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. The program, called Code.7370, was administered by Silicon Valley's technology business community, as prisoners learned to stimulate live-coding in an offline computer lab. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Prisoner Larry Histon looks at a computer following a graduation ceremony from a computer coding program at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California April 20, 2015. The program, called Code.7370, was administered by Silicon Valley's technology business community, as prisoners learned to stimulate live-coding in an offline computer lab.

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoner Jerome Boone shakes hands with members of the audience after graduating. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A general view of San Quentin State Prison. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners greet each other while arriving for graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners gather around a computer following a graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners pose with Shawn Drost (2nd L), a curriculum partner, and their certificates after graduating. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners work out in the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners work at computers following the graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners gather to listen to speeches while graduating from a computer coding program. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners are pictured following the graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners walk in the exercise yard at San Quentin State Prison. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners react following a graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoner Larnel Wolfe holds aloft his certificate after graduating. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Prisoners react following a graduation ceremony. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
