Pictures | Tue Jul 12, 2016 | 4:05pm EDT

Sanders endorses Clinton

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

The Pink Pistols LGBT gun club

Before the Orlando shootings in June, the Pink Pistols, with more than 45 chapters across the United States, had about 1,500 members. The day after the killing...

Jul 12 2016
Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.

Jul 11 2016
Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak pounds Taiwan, the Philippines and China.

Jul 11 2016
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 11 2016

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

