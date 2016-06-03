Sanders vs Clinton in California
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man dressed in the likeness of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits in line for a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign organizing event in Salinas May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Avery
A man covered in face paint waits to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland May 30, 2016.. ...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton take a selfie with supporters during a campaign event in San Francisco May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The crowd is viewed through a cardboard cut-out face of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as they await his speech in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters heckle Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she speaks at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives on stage to speak on national security in San Diego, California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders supporter Drew Rainer dances prior to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A supporter cries as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about September 11 at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks as supporters wish him and his wife a happy wedding anniversary at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visits a campaign office to greet workers in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wait in front of a wall during a campaign event in San Jose May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in Stanford March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
