Sands of Sudan
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks across railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A family from the Hadandawa tribe rests inside their tent near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
The main tower of the Ogrein Railway Station is seen near railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment in Ogrein, Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl from the Hadandawa tribe runs near her tent in the desert near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
The remains of a camel is covered by sand at the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks on desert sand near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State . August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Railway tracks are covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A worker stands near buildings surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
