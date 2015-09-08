Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 8, 2015 | 2:30pm EDT

Sandstorm skies

Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 20
A beachgoer stands at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A beachgoer stands at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A beachgoer stands at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 20
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 20
A tourist wearing a face mask walks at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A tourist wearing a face mask walks at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A tourist wearing a face mask walks at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 20
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks while they monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border during a sandstorm in Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks while they monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border during a sandstorm in Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks while they monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border during a sandstorm in Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
5 / 20
A diver walks near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A diver walks near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A diver walks near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Tourists inspect the view at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tourists inspect the view at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Tourists inspect the view at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 20
A beachgoer jumps into the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A beachgoer jumps into the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A beachgoer jumps into the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 20
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands in front of the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands in front of the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands in front of the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 20
Palestinian schoolchildren ride a rickshaw motorbike during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian schoolchildren ride a rickshaw motorbike during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinian schoolchildren ride a rickshaw motorbike during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
11 / 20
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 20
A general view shows buildings during a sandstorm in the city of Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A general view shows buildings during a sandstorm in the city of Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A general view shows buildings during a sandstorm in the city of Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
13 / 20
A tourist (L) is shown a photograph of Jerusalem while standing at an observation point on the Mount of Olives during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A tourist (L) is shown a photograph of Jerusalem while standing at an observation point on the Mount of Olives during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A tourist (L) is shown a photograph of Jerusalem while standing at an observation point on the Mount of Olives during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
14 / 20
A man wearing a face mask walks on the beach during a sandstorm in Beirut, Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A man wearing a face mask walks on the beach during a sandstorm in Beirut, Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A man wearing a face mask walks on the beach during a sandstorm in Beirut, Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
15 / 20
A Palestinian woman sits at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman sits at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian woman sits at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
16 / 20
A man wearing a face mask walks on a street during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A man wearing a face mask walks on a street during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
Close
17 / 20
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk towards the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a sandstorm September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk towards the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a sandstorm September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk towards the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a sandstorm September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 20
Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 20
A Palestinian stands inside the remains of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian stands inside the remains of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Palestinian stands inside the remains of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Road to Europe

Road to Europe

Next Slideshows

Road to Europe

Road to Europe

Thousands of migrants attempt to reach Hungary, one of the main EU entry points for refugees in the passport-free Schengen zone.

Sep 07 2015
EU farmers protest

EU farmers protest

Thousands of farmers gather in the European capital calling for more help with low prices and high costs.

Sep 07 2015
Arriving in Germany

Arriving in Germany

What awaits migrants as they arrive in Germany.

Sep 07 2015
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa in the remote Nevada desert.

Sep 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast