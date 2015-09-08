Sandstorm skies
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A beachgoer stands at the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Tel Aviv, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian boy sleeps on a mattress inside the remains of his family's house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A tourist wearing a face mask walks at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.N peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks while they monitor the Lebanese-Israeli border during a sandstorm in Kfar Kila village, in south Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A diver walks near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Tourists inspect the view at the Amman Citadel, during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A beachgoer jumps into the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in Ashkelon, Israel September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian workers remove the debris of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian woman looks on as she stands in front of the ruins of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. ...more
Palestinian schoolchildren ride a rickshaw motorbike during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A pedestrian walks with a covered face during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows buildings during a sandstorm in the city of Cairo, Egypt, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A tourist (L) is shown a photograph of Jerusalem while standing at an observation point on the Mount of Olives during a sandstorm in Jerusalem September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man wearing a face mask walks on the beach during a sandstorm in Beirut, Lebanon September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Palestinian woman sits at her house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man wearing a face mask walks on a street during a sandstorm in downtown Amman, Jordan, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
Ultra-Orthodox Jews walk towards the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City during a sandstorm September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians sit on a beach along the Mediterranean Sea during a sandstorm in the northern Gaza Strip September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian stands inside the remains of a house, that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in 2014 summer, during a sandstorm in Gaza September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
