Sandy Hook school replaced

The center courtyard of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
One of the playgrounds of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Student lockers and supplies in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
The front of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
The gymnasium of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Sandy Hook and Newtown fridge magnets in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Officials unveil the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, including this second grade classroom. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Members of the media tour the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
The sign for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School at the end of the drive leading to the school is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
