Sandy's victims brace for cold
A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy...more
A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson...more
Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more
Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Election issues: Health care
Health care, Obamacare and its future are key issues in the 2012 presidential election. A look at the state of health care in America.
Election issues: Energy
The energy policy positions of Obama and Romney.
Election issues: Economy
The economy is one of the key issues of the 2012 presidential election. A look at the economic state of affairs of the country, from Wall Street to Main...
Photos of the week
Our best photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.