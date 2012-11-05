Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 5, 2012 | 10:25am EST

Sandy's victims brace for cold

<p>A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 05, 2012

A victim of hurricane Sandy takes blankets from a aid distribution site in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 19
<p>A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy...more

Monday, November 05, 2012

A woman stands in front of a waterline showing the depth of the flooding while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold amid fuel shortages and power outages. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 19
<p>A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

A man mops the floor after it had been hosed off while working to clean the mud out of the Celestial Church of Christ in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 19
<p>Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 05, 2012

Resident Lorraine Orobello stays warm by standing around a fire as she eats near her damaged house in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 19
<p>A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

A girl watches over a bag of donated clothing retrieved from a pile that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 19
<p>People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

People salvage food from bags thrown out of a flooded store in the Coney Island area of the Brooklyn borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 19
<p>Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson...more

Monday, November 05, 2012

Soldiers from the National Guard help to unload supplies to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 19
<p>A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

A couple walks through destroyed sections of boardwalk ripped apart by superstorm Sandy along Shore Front Parkway in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 19
<p>Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson more

Monday, November 05, 2012

Volunteers unload supplies from a truck while helping to set up a donation distribution center for victims of superstorm Sandy at St. Camillus School in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 19
<p>A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

A girl helps her family sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 19
<p>Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek </p>

Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mark Baronowski shovels sand for removal, from the living room of a beach front property into a wheel barrow, in Bay Head, New Jersey November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
11 / 19
<p>Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, November 05, 2012

Residents sift through donated clothing left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 19
<p>Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, November 05, 2012

Residents line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 19
<p>Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 05, 2012

Victims of hurricane Sandy sit near a fire to stay warm outside their destroyed homes in the Staten Island borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 19
<p>A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, November 05, 2012

A man looks over the remains of a home in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 19
<p>Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, November 05, 2012

Residents try to keep warm as they line up for gasoline at a temporary fueling station at the National Guard armory in the Staten Island Borough of New York, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
16 / 19
<p>A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, November 05, 2012

A man passes next to a closed church as debris from floodwater-damaged buildings is piled in the streets in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 19
<p>Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 05, 2012

Louis Decarolis stands next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 19
<p>Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 05, 2012

Shane Decarolis stands with his scooter next to a fire outside his home on Beach 91st street in the Rockaways section of the Queens borough of New York November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Election issues: Health care

Election issues: Health care

Next Slideshows

Election issues: Health care

Election issues: Health care

Health care, Obamacare and its future are key issues in the 2012 presidential election. A look at the state of health care in America.

Nov 05 2012
Election issues: Energy

Election issues: Energy

The energy policy positions of Obama and Romney.

Nov 05 2012
Election issues: Economy

Election issues: Economy

The economy is one of the key issues of the 2012 presidential election. A look at the economic state of affairs of the country, from Wall Street to Main...

Nov 05 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos of the past week.

Nov 02 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast