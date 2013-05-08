Sanford wins
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford celebrates his victory with a large crowd in the South Carolina first district congressional race at Liberty Tap Room in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Elizabeth Colbert Busch supporters (L - R) Diana Salazar, Catherine Christman and Ken Christman watch the results of South Carolina's first Congressional district special election in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill more
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch talks with media after casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional district special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolina during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford talks with a voter before casting his own ballot in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch casts her vote with members of the media looking on during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election at a precinct in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford walks during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford answers a question from the media as he prepares to vote in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch checks in with precinct workers before casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch looks over at former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford during the South Carolina 1st Congresional debate in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch greets supporters after the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford makes a point during the debate with Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch for the South Carolina 1st Congressional district in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch makes a point during the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
