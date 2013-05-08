Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 7, 2013 | 11:05pm EDT

Sanford wins

<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford celebrates his victory with a large crowd in the South Carolina first district congressional race at Liberty Tap Room in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford celebrates his victory with a large crowd in the South Carolina first district congressional race at Liberty Tap Room in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford celebrates his victory with a large crowd in the South Carolina first district congressional race at Liberty Tap Room in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
1 / 13
<p>Elizabeth Colbert Busch supporters (L - R) Diana Salazar, Catherine Christman and Ken Christman watch the results of South Carolina's first Congressional district special election in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Elizabeth Colbert Busch supporters (L - R) Diana Salazar, Catherine Christman and Ken Christman watch the results of South Carolina's first Congressional district special election in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill more

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Elizabeth Colbert Busch supporters (L - R) Diana Salazar, Catherine Christman and Ken Christman watch the results of South Carolina's first Congressional district special election in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
2 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch talks with media after casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional district special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch talks with media after casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional district special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch talks with media after casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional district special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
3 / 13
<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolina during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolina during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford (right) talks with voter Melvin Wright of Huger, South Carolina during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
4 / 13
<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford talks with a voter before casting his own ballot in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford talks with a voter before casting his own ballot in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford talks with a voter before casting his own ballot in Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch casts her vote with members of the media looking on during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election at a precinct in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch casts her vote with members of the media looking on during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election at a precinct in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch casts her vote with members of the media looking on during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election at a precinct in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
6 / 13
<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford walks during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford walks during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford walks during an election day campaign stop at Huddle House restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
7 / 13
<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford answers a question from the media as he prepares to vote in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford answers a question from the media as he prepares to vote in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford answers a question from the media as he prepares to vote in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
8 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch checks in with precinct workers before casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch checks in with precinct workers before casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch checks in with precinct workers before casting her vote during South Carolina's First Congressional District special election in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
9 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch looks over at former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford during the South Carolina 1st Congresional debate in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch looks over at former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford during the South Carolina 1st Congresional debate in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch looks over at former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford during the South Carolina 1st Congresional debate in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
10 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch greets supporters after the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch greets supporters after the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch greets supporters after the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
11 / 13
<p>Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford makes a point during the debate with Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch for the South Carolina 1st Congressional district in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford makes a point during the debate with Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch for the South Carolina 1st Congressional district in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford makes a point during the debate with Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch for the South Carolina 1st Congressional district in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
12 / 13
<p>Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch makes a point during the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill</p>

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch makes a point during the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

Democrat Elizabeth Colbert Busch makes a point during the South Carolina 1st Congressional district debate with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford in Charleston, South Carolina, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Mexico gas tanker explosion

Mexico gas tanker explosion

Next Slideshows

Mexico gas tanker explosion

Mexico gas tanker explosion

A gas tanker truck exploded on a highway north of Mexico City, killing at least 20 people and injuring dozens more as a fireball tore through cars and homes.

May 07 2013
Freed from captivity

Freed from captivity

Three kidnapped women from Cleveland are the latest among victims like Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Dugard, and Natascha Kampusch to have been freed after months or...

May 07 2013
Soldiers of the Golan Heights

Soldiers of the Golan Heights

Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade train near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Israeli occupied Golan Heights.

May 07 2013
Somalia now

Somalia now

Life in the East African nation.

May 07 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast