Santa Claus is coming to town

Ivan Timofeenko, co-founder of "Newton Park", a private interactive museum of science, dressed as Santa Claus, exhales a cloud of liquid nitrogen at a temperature of about minus 196 degrees Celsius (minus 320.8 degrees Fahrenheit), during the "Arctic" scientific show for school children at the "Square of Peace" museum center in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 24, 2015. A group of young engineers, scientists and researchers, who specialize in chemistry, applied mathematics and physics, founded the interactive museum of science to conduct experiments aimed at the popularization of the exact sciences for pupils and their parents. The experiment demonstrated the Leidenfrost effect phenomenon, in which a liquid produces a layer of insulating vapor that prevents the liquid getting into a direct contact with a surface much hotter than the liquid's boiling point, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

